Sports
USMNT to Face Canada in Fan Appreciation Match
The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is scheduled to compete against Canada in an International Friendly on September 7, 2024. This match marks the first appearance of the USMNT since their recent exit from the Copa América tournament and the departure of former manager Gregg Berhalter.
The friendly match will take place at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on platforms including TBS, Telemundo, and Peacock.
Fans have engaged in determining the starting lineup through a selection process, with 559 responses collected. The final lineup features goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and includes notable players such as captain Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Brenden Aaronson.
The USMNT is missing several key players for this match, including Tim Weah, who is suspended, alongside others like Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. This situation provides an opportunity to assess the team’s depth and other options.
This match serves as a fan appreciation event, emphasizing the connection between the team and its supporters. Identifying how depth players perform could provide valuable insights for future lineups as USMNT prepares for upcoming challenges.
