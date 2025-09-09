USMNT Faces Pressure as Pochettino’s Results Lag Ahead of World Cup

COLOMBUS, Ohio — U.S. men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino is under scrutiny as his squad gears up for the 2026 World Cup, following a disheartening 2-0 loss to South Korea on September 9. This match marked Pochettino’s seventh defeat in 17 games since he took charge less than a year ago.

During a post-match press conference, Pochettino expressed disappointment in the result, despite the team outshooting their opponents 17-5. The coach noted a lack of chemistry on the pitch, a concern as the World Cup approaches in just nine months.

Pochettino stated, “Overall, I think we were better than South Korea, but then if you are not clinical in your own area, and in the opposite box, it’s difficult. Because we create more chances, we have the feeling that we control the game.” His comments reflect the ongoing struggle to balance team performance with roster experimentation.

The match featured several key players, including Christian Pulisic and Chris Richards, yet the efforts were not enough to secure a victory. Richards, who had a minor injury issue, came off the bench during the second half.

The USMNT‘s focus now shifts to their upcoming match against Japan on September 12, where Pochettino aims to bolster team cohesion and improve results. He mentioned plans to make several changes to the starting lineup, emphasizing the need to assess his options ahead of the World Cup.

Amid growing criticism, including a call for a more stable roster, Pochettino reiterated the importance of the team’s progress. “I think it was a big wake-up call after March,” he remarked, stressing the need for unity and belief among players and fans as they prepare for the World Cup.

The coach acknowledged the challenges that come with scouting players from both MLS and Europe, but he believes in fostering competition within the team. With only two international windows remaining before the World Cup, time is of the essence for Pochettino and the squad.

As the USMNT gears up for its next friendly, the onus is on Pochettino to deliver results that will quell mounting pressure and instill confidence in a team looking to make its mark on home soil next year.