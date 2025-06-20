USMNT Faces Saudi Arabia in Crucial Gold Cup Match Today

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) will look to build on its opening win during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup when it takes on Saudi Arabia today at Q2 Stadium. The match is part of the group stage for the tournament and kicks off at 9:15 p.m. EDT.

Saudi Arabia is the only non-Concacaf team in this year’s competition and represents a significant test for head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. This is not a new occurrence; Concacaf has a history that includes inviting guest teams to participate in its championship events.

The Gold Cup is an important tournament for national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. It began inviting guest teams in 1996, starting with Brazil. Over the years, other nations, including Colombia and Qatar, have also participated. Saudi Arabia is the eighth guest country to make its Gold Cup debut.

Saudi Arabia was invited to the tournament after a partnership was formed with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2018, aimed at fostering international collaboration in football.

The Saudi national team, ranked 58th in the world by FIFA, has a storied history in Asian football. They have won the AFC Asian Cup three times and have qualified for several World Cups since 1994. In the 2022 World Cup, Saudi Arabia achieved a surprise victory over Argentina in their opening match.

Despite some absences in their squad due to players competing in the Club World Cup this summer, the Saudis remain a formidable opponent. The USMNT is eager to leverage the momentum from their recent victory and test their skills against a team with a competitive edge.

“We need to take this as the next test,” said USMNT defender Mark McKenzie, emphasizing the importance of the match in preparation for future competitions, including the upcoming World Cup.

Historically, matches involving guest teams have proven to be competitive. This tournament not only serves as a chance for the USMNT to distance itself from past defeats but also provides Saudi Arabia with invaluable international experience as they prepare for future tournaments.

The matchup offers both teams an opportunity to assert their dominance on the international stage. With excitement building, soccer fans on both sides are looking forward to what could be a thrilling game.