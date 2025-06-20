USMNT Faces Saudi Arabia in Key Gold Cup Match

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. men’s national soccer team is set to take on Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 19, 2025, as part of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. The match will begin at 9:15 p.m. ET at Q2 Stadium and will be broadcasted on FS1, TUDN, and ViX.

This game marks a crucial test for the USMNT, fresh off a commanding 5-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago. That win ended a four-game losing streak and has helped boost the team’s confidence heading into this next challenge against a formidable Saudi Arabia side.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named a starting XI that features both experienced players and emerging talents. The lineup includes goalkeeper Matt Freese, defenders Chris Richards and Tim Ream, midfielders Jack McGlynn and Malik Tillman, and forward Diego Luna. Several key players, including midfielder Tyler Adams, remain injury concerns that leave their status uncertain.

“The first game was a great boost for us, but now we need to prove it wasn’t a fluke,” said captain Tim Ream during a pre-match press conference. “Saudi Arabia will test us in ways that Trinidad did not.”

Malik Tillman’s performance against Trinidad, which included two goals, has put him in the spotlight. With the World Cup approaching next summer, Tillman is eager to solidify his role in the national team. Meanwhile, Diego Luna aims to continue his successful run after providing assists earlier this week.

On the other side, Saudi Arabia is coming off a 1-0 victory against Haiti, where striker Saleh Al-Shehri found the net from the penalty spot. With limited possession during that match, the Saudi squad will need to improve if they hope to compete against the U.S.

The USMNT has often performed well in past Gold Cups, winning their group in 16 of the last 17 tournaments. A strong showing against Saudi Arabia could solidify their path in the group stage.

As the excitement builds for this matchup, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how the USMNT fares against a team that could prove to be one of their toughest tests yet in the tournament.