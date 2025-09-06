USMNT Faces South Korea in Crucial Friendly Match on Saturday

HARRISON, New Jersey — The United States men’s national soccer team (USMNT) is set to face South Korea in a friendly match on Saturday, marking their first game since the heartbreaking loss to Mexico in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad will aim to bounce back after losing the title, facing a formidable opponent in South Korea, ranked 23rd in the FIFA rankings. South Korea has already secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup, while the USMNT looks to build momentum, especially with the return of key player Christian Pulisic, who was absent during the Gold Cup.

“It’s going to be an amazing opportunity to see each other,” Pochettino said about facing former Tottenham Hotspur player Son Heung-min. He added, “[Son] was a very important player during my period in Tottenham. After 10 years, he’s one of the best players in the world. Yes, it’s going to be really nice.”

The USMNT has struggled in recent fixtures, suffering losses to Mexico, Panama, and Canada among others. With an experimental lineup, Pochettino will test his player pool ahead of the World Cup. Players to watch include Pulisic, who is back after recovering from fatigue, and Josh Sargent, in fine form with five goals in four matches for Norwich City.

Despite lacking some key players like Weston McKennie, the USMNT looks to integrate both youth and experience, featuring stars like Sergiño Dest and Tim Weah. The match will be crucial for the team’s confidence, particularly following previous setbacks.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Pochettino’s team hopes to deliver a strong performance against a South Korean side that boasts talent including Son Heung-min and European stars like Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae.

With high stakes on the line, fans are eager to support the USMNT in their quest for a signature victory.