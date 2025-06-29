USMNT Prepares for Tough Match Against Costa Rica on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Ahead of the crucial quarterfinal clash against Costa Rica, U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Brenden Aaronson praised goalkeeper Keylor Navas as a key player for the Ticos. “Navas is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers of our generation. He has played at the highest level for a long time, and I have immense respect for him,” Aaronson said in a media session after practice.

Aaronson emphasized that the USMNT has a strategy to challenge the experienced Navas. “He doesn’t have many weaknesses, but I think if we bombard him with shots, keep pressure on the game, and disrupt his rhythm, eventually one will go in. We have to keep shooting,” he explained.

The midfielder acknowledged the challenge posed by Costa Rica, stating, “We know it will be tough. Costa Rica is a team that has quality and experience in these types of tournaments. But we’re ready. We’ve prepared well, and if we play our game, we have what it takes to advance.”

The match will take place this Sunday in Mineápolis. The outcome is crucial for both teams as they vie for a spot in the next round of the tournament.