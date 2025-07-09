USMNT Stars Return for Crucial Match Against Red Bulls

CHESTER, Pa. — Quinn Sullivan and Nathan Harriel are back with the Philadelphia Union after representing the U.S. men’s national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup. The duo returned to practice on Tuesday and is set to compete against the New York Red Bulls in a U.S. Open Cup semifinal match on Wednesday.

The Union’s manager, Bradley Carnell, expressed enthusiasm about their return. “They both arrived healthy, hungry, and safe back from their successful journey,” he said. Both players came back to Philadelphia on Monday, a day after the Gold Cup final held in Houston.

This tournament marked Sullivan and Harriel’s first time with the senior national team. Sullivan praised the experience, saying, “It was an amazing experience… It was special to represent the crest for the first time and be with the group.” Before joining the senior team, Sullivan made an impact at the under-20 level, scoring 10 goals in 19 appearances.

Though Sullivan saw limited action during the Gold Cup under new coach Mauricio Pochettino, he participated in all of the U.S. warm-up games. Despite being a late addition to the roster due to injuries, Harriel also valued his time with the senior team. “I’m so extremely grateful for the opportunity to be involved with that squad,” he said.

As the Union prepares for their match, they are eager to bounce back after two recent losses. The Red Bulls, their longtime rivals, will be a formidable opponent this evening. The match will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

The tension is high as the winner of this match will advance in the U.S. Open Cup. Quinn Sullivan noted the importance of the upcoming game: “Ready to play another knockout game. The experience I had at the Gold Cup should help me with the environment and the knockout stage here.”