USMNT Suffers Setback in Friendly Match Against Canada

The United States men’s national team (USMNT) commenced their post-Gregg Berhalter era with a disappointing performance, losing to Canada in an international friendly held on September 7, 2024.

Despite being classified as a friendly match, the encounter underscored a lack of resilience within the USMNT, who appeared to underestimate their opponents. Interim manager Mikey Varas made strategic substitutions that altered the course of the game, but ultimately, Canada managed to secure only their second-ever victory on American soil.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte demonstrated an impressive performance, making essential saves and completing 36 out of 37 passes, ensuring his position in the lineup ahead of Matt Turner. In contrast, Tim Ream struggled with defensive errors that led to significant scoring opportunities for Canada.

Kristoffer Lund and Yunus Musah each had solid contributions, with Lund excelling defensively and Musah maintaining possession under pressure. However, Brenden Aaronson‘s performance fell short, as he struggled with dispossessions and offensive impact.

Notably, Malik Tillman stood out with his effective two-way play, while substitutes Aidan Morris and Luca de la Torre made immediate impacts, with de la Torre scoring his first goal for the national team.

As the USMNT looks ahead to their next match against New Zealand, they will need to reflect on their performance against Canada to improve and impress presumed new coach Mauricio Pochettino.