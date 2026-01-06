The Usos Capture World Tag Team Championship on Raw

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Usos are once again World Tag Team champions after defeating AJ Styles and Dragon Lee during a thrilling episode of WWE Raw on Monday night. This victory marks the Usos’ return to the top of the tag team division.

Before the match, Jey Uso expressed concerns about his performance. ‘I feel like ain’t nothing been going right my way,’ he said. His brother Jimmy urged him on, helping him regain focus as they sought a historic ninth tag team championship.

Throughout the match, Styles and Lee took control at several points, pushing the Usos to their limits. Jey faced a dangerous moment when Styles executed his signature Styles Clash, but he surprisingly kicked out just in time. The tide turned when Jimmy jumped into the ring, delivering a decisive super kick to Lee.

Styles and Lee were the defending champions, having held the title for 71 days with three successful title defenses. With the Usos reclaiming the championship, they are determined to maintain their reign in the coming weeks.

AJ Styles aims to retire on a high note, having expressed hopes to end his illustrious career with a tag team title. However, with his upcoming retirement set for 2026, Styles faces the challenge of finishing strong amidst increasing physical limitations.

In a recent interview, Styles reflected on aging and the pressures of performance. ‘I’m getting old, folks… if I could find the fountain of youth, I’d wrestle for the rest of my life,’ he stated. Acknowledging his need to prioritize family, he confirmed that he plans to retire next year.

Meanwhile, speculation swirled around Styles potentially joining All Elite Wrestling for his final matches, although he has firmly denied such rumors, recently signing a one-year contract with WWE.