USPS Celebrates 250 Years with Unique Stamp Release by Chris Ware

CHICAGO — The United States Postal Service (USPS) celebrated its 250th anniversary this week with the release of a new commemorative stamp designed by local cartoonist Chris Ware. The event highlights the agency’s long history, which predates the Declaration of Independence by a year.

Ware collaborated with USPS art director Antonio Alcalá to create the stamp artwork and a 32-page prestige booklet. In a statement to Block Club Chicago, Ware expressed his gratitude, saying, “I was indeed flattered and honored to be asked to do a stamp.” He appreciated the unpretentious nature of the USPS team, despite his initial worries about his artistic ideas being too unconventional.

Incorporating his signature storytelling style, Ware’s stamps illustrate the life of a mail carrier over four seasons. The 20 interconnected stamps display a vibrant cityscape filled with letters, coffee shops, and community interactions. Ware noted this design is a first for the USPS, emphasizing the daily experiences of mail carriers.

Some elements pay homage to the postal service’s rich history, like a statue of a Pony Express rider and various post office vehicles. “I was hoping to make something that a letter carrier might happen to see and maybe feel some connection to,” Ware explained, reflecting on the psychological fortitude required for the profession.

The sheet of 20 stamps will be available for purchase starting Wednesday at USPS locations and online for $15.60. This release comes as USPS faces discussions about its future and operational independence.

On July 26, 1775, with Benjamin Franklin appointed as the first postmaster general, USPS was established by the Second Continental Congress. Today, it plays an essential role in American history, connecting communities throughout the nation.

In addition to the anniversary stamps, there is a modernized version of the 5-cent stamp featuring Franklin, included in a special commemorative booklet. As postmaster general David Steiner remarked, “Today is a milestone 250 years in the making,” underscoring the service’s historical significance.