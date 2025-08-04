USS Potomac: FDR’s Yacht Reemerges as a Historic Attraction

OAKLAND, California — The USS Potomac, a former presidential yacht for Franklin D. Roosevelt, is now a National Historic Landmark open for public tours at Jack London Square. This storied vessel has a unique history, including ties to one of the largest drug busts in U.S. history.

John Eichel, a volunteer docent for the nonprofit USS Potomac Association, explains that many locals remain unaware of the ship’s rich backstory. “She’s a relative secret, still,” he said during a recent tour, as a small group boarded the vessel.

The 165-foot-long yacht, often referred to as the “Floating White House,” served Roosevelt during the 1940s and ’50s. Eichel pointed out that the ship is a blend of historical significance and quirky anecdotes, such as FDR’s unusual martini preferences. The front was used for business, while the back became known as the “party end.”

Once capable of speeds up to 20 knots, the yacht now navigates at about 11 knots. However, Eichel joked, “Unless we have Captain Richard, who likes to push things a bit.”

The Potomac offers various tours and special events, including wine tastings and concerts. In November, it will host an “Elvis concert live on board,” featuring a local impersonator. The ship has a colorful past, particularly in the late 1960s, when it was discovered that drug runners had used the yacht as cover.

In 1980, the USS Potomac was seized by federal authorities during a massive drug bust that netted 20 tons of Colombian marijuana. The yacht sank shortly after, but was eventually acquired by the Port of Oakland, which invested in a restoration to revive its former glory.

Now, as it celebrates its 30th year since refurbishment, the Potomac stands as a testament to resilience and history. Eichel notes that it still surprises visitors with its charm. “There’s this old-fashioned steering wheel, and sometimes cheeky passengers come up and ask the captain if they can steer the ship,” he remarked, adding that the captain often allows it while secretly controlling the ship from a joystick.

For more information about tours and events aboard the USS Potomac, visit their website. This unique ship continues to offer a deep dive into a captivating slice of American history.