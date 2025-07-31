USTA Announces Teams for Revamped US Open Mixed Doubles Tournament

NEW YORK, NY — The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced 14 of the 16 teams that will compete in the revamped mixed doubles tournament, set for August 19 and 20 at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. This year’s tournament features a unique structure and high-profile entries.

Among the confirmed teams are world No. 1 Jannik Sinner paired with American Emma Navarro, and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic teaming up with Serbian Olga Danilović. The tournament is designed to increase visibility and excitement before the singles events begin, which start on August 24.

The USTA introduced new entry rules, allowing direct entries for teams with the eight lowest combined singles rankings, along with additional teams receiving wild cards. The winning team will take home $1 million.

Other notable entries include Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina, as well as eight-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, who is participating with fellow American Reilly Opelka. Williams, who returned to competitive tennis last week, won two matches at the DC Open.

Five teams have received wild cards so far, with two more to be announced later. The tournament will use first-to-four-games sets and no-ad scoring to keep matches fast-paced and engaging. USTA officials hope these changes will draw more fans and viewers.

One absence from the lineup is Aryna Sabalenka, whose partner Grigor Dimitrov withdrew due to injury. Other high-profile players, including Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, are still uncertain about their participation, despite initial entries.

The mixed doubles event has attracted attention for its blend of stars and established players, creating intriguing matchups. For example, the pairings of Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have generated excitement, as both are prominent figures in the sport.

As the tournament approaches, anticipation builds not just for the matches but for unexpected changes in team pairings and last-minute entries.