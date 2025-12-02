USWNT Aims for Strong Finish Against Italy in Final Match of 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Women’s National Team will face Italy on December 1, 2025, at Chase Stadium, seeking a strong finish to the calendar year. After a commanding 3-0 victory against Italy in their first encounter on November 28, the USWNT aims to solidify its dominance over the European side.

The match is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TBS and HBO Max in English, with live coverage on Peacock in Spanish. The USWNT enters this match with a 11-3-0 record for 2025 and has high hopes of earning its 12th victory of the year.

In the previous match, Olivia Moultrie scored early, setting the tone for the game, while Cat Macario added two goals, showcasing the team’s offensive firepower. The USWNT has scored in 15 consecutive matches, emphasizing their aggressive approach from the opening whistle.

Head coach Emma Hayes has rotated players in the lineup throughout her tenure, with an emphasis on testing new talent. Players like Claudia Dickey, who has had back-to-back shutouts, and 19-year-olds Jordyn Bugg and Claire Hutton, who have made impactful contributions, will be pivotal today.

This match also marks a chance for players who typically don’t see the pitch as much to make their mark, potentially leading to more debuts. Jordan Silkowitz is in contention for a start as the coach continues to evaluate her options in goal.

Italy, currently ranked 12th in the world, seeks to improve upon their previous performance, as they look to capitalize on their experience from their last match against the USWNT. Head coach Andrea Soncin hopes to adjust his team’s strategy to become more competitive in defense.

The last two meetings between the two teams have been significant for both, especially as the USWNT prepares for future competitions, including World Cup qualifications. The squad’s last match of 2025 represents not only a chance for victory but a strong close to a successful year.

Fans will tune in to see if the USWNT can conclude the year on a high, capitalizing on their recent successes against Italy.

“We are looking to keep the momentum going,” said Lindsey Heaps, the team’s captain. “Ending the year strong is important for us.”