USWNT Prepares for Second Game Against Ireland This Weekend

Cincinnati, Ohio – Fans of the U.S. women’s national soccer team can expect changes as head coach Emma Hayes gears up for a friendly match against Ireland on Sunday afternoon. This will be the second meeting between the two teams in just four days, following a 4-0 victory for the U.S. on Thursday.

Hayes emphasized her commitment to testing the depth of the national team’s roster during a media availability on Saturday. “Progress, always,” she stated when asked about her team’s objectives during this match window.

The upcoming game at TQL Stadium follows a successful outing where midfielder Rose Lavelle made a triumphant return from injury, recording a goal and an assist. “I think the structure in the team has allowed her game to elevate another level,” said Hayes, who expressed caution about Lavelle’s playing time after her recent surgery.

Despite changes to the roster, the team remains focused on learning and adaptability. “When you play the same opponent twice in four days, you look to exploit their adaptations,” Hayes explained, indicating that several new faces may appear on the field.

This week marks another significant step for the national team as they prepare for their third match against Canada in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday at Audi Field. Of note, Hayes has already seen 21 players earn their senior team debuts since taking over last year.

The current roster is missing some veteran stars who were given the summer off, a decision Hayes described as essential for their recovery and future competitions, including the World Cup in 2027 and the Olympics in 2028. Only one player from Europe, Naomi Girma, remains, while the other 24 players compete in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

As for Lavelle, her homecoming adds an extra layer of excitement for the match. Over 18,000 fans attended the first match, and expectations are high for a similarly strong turnout. “We’re delighted to have her back,” Hayes concluded, looking forward to the match.