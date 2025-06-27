USWNT Set to Face Republic of Ireland in Commerce City, Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado — The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) is gearing up for a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The game will take place at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park at 9 p.m. ET.

This upcoming match marks the first of three games for the USWNT during this international window, which will include another game against Ireland on June 29 and a showdown with Canada on July 2.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle is making her return to the USWNT after an ankle injury required surgery earlier this year. She last played for the national team in the 2024 finale against the Netherlands. Lavelle expressed excitement about returning, saying, “It feels really great. It was a long time away, which just made me miss it a lot. I’m really happy to be back with the girls.”

Lavelle’s experience is vital as she holds the most caps on the roster with 110 appearances. The current lineup also sees nine changes from the previous international window, as USWNT head coach Emma Hayes rested players from European clubs.

Among the new faces, the roster includes four uncapped players, with six players yet to earn their senior national team cap. One notable addition is Ally Sentnor, who scored four goals in her first nine caps and is poised to step up in the absence of veteran forwards.

The USWNT has a solid record against Ireland, remaining undefeated in 15 matches. They have outscored Ireland 51 to 1 throughout their encounters.

The match will be broadcast on TBS and truTV, with streaming available on Max and Peacock. Fans can also listen to live coverage on Westwood One Sports.