Usyk and Dubois Rematch Set for Heavyweight Championship at Wembley

London, England – Oleksandr Usyk will defend his heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois on Saturday, July 19, at Wembley Stadium. This highly anticipated rematch follows their controversial first bout in August 2023, where Usyk emerged victorious by a ninth-round knockout.

The original fight was marred by a disputed knockdown of Usyk, ruled a low blow by referee Luis Pabon. Dubois and his camp contended that it was a legal shot that should have counted. Since then, both fighters have remained undefeated, building excitement for their title showdown.

This matchup is historic, as the winner will be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion, with all four major titles on the line. Usyk, currently the WBA, WBO, and IBF champion, has maintained a perfect record of 23-0. Meanwhile, Dubois has proven himself as a formidable opponent, notably knocking down Anthony Joshua four times on his way to a fifth-round TKO in 2024.

As the fight approaches, both fighters have been vocal about their mental readiness. Dubois, when informed of a $500,000 bet on Usyk by Canelo Alvarez, stated, “[That] don’t mean nothing to me. None of that means s—t to me. I’m just focused now.” He emphasized his desire to claim the heavyweight belts, saying, “I’m chasing glory and I’m chasing greatness.”

On the other hand, Usyk, who has become beloved in the UK, remarked about the significant fan support he expects to receive. Outside the arena, many fans donned Ukrainian colors or wrapped themselves in Ukrainian flags.

The fight will be streamed live via DAZN Pay-Per-View at 12:30 p.m. ET, marking what could be a pivotal moment in boxing history.