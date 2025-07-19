Usyk to Fight in Ukraine Before Retirement, Faces Dubois on July 19

LONDON, England — Oleksandr Usyk has announced his intention to fight in Ukraine one last time before retiring. Usyk, with an impressive record of 23 wins and no losses, is set to face Daniel Dubois for the undisputed heavyweight championship on July 19 at Wembley Stadium.

Prior to the highly anticipated rematch, Usyk expressed his desire to fight on home soil, saying, “I’m not hoping … I know it will be that way,” when asked about the possibility of returning to Ukraine. He added, “Everything I start doing, and everything I have started, I’ll finish to the end.”

Usyk’s last fight in Ukraine was in 2015, as Russia’s invasion in 2022 dashed any plans for future matches. He acknowledged the ongoing war, stating, “We understand what the meaning of war is. Yes, I’m training here [Spain] now because I can’t train in Kyiv. It’s not safe there.”

Despite his lack of home fights, Usyk has performed well against British opponents, previously defeating Tony Bellew and Derek Chisora in England and winning twice against Anthony Joshua.

On July 18, Dubois weighed in at 243.8 pounds, significantly heavier than Usyk’s 227.3 pounds. Usyk had weighed 12 pounds less than Dubois during their first fight in 2023, where he emerged victorious via knockout in the ninth round.

Dubois now aims to be the first British fighter to hold the undisputed heavyweight title since Lennox Lewis in 1999. He declared, “I’m going to win these belts. I’m going to be the man.” Meanwhile, Usyk emphasized the importance of this fight for his country and his people, stating, “Every fight is important to me and my team. It’s very important for my country, for soldiers who protect my country. This fight is a motivation for my people.”

Leading into their rematch, tensions are high as both fighters remain confident in their abilities. Promoter Frank Warren voiced expectations of a different Dubois compared to their last encounter. “This time they’re fighting Daniel the man,” he said, hinting at Dubois’ improvements since their last meeting.