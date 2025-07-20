Usyk Knocks Out Dubois, Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Again

LONDRES — Oleksandr Usyk reaffirmed his dominance in the heavyweight division by knocking out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Approximately 90,000 fans witnessed Usyk claim the IBF title, adding to his WBA, WBO, and WBC belts, making him the undisputed heavyweight champion once again.

The fight took a decisive turn in the fifth round when Usyk’s powerful punches overwhelmed Dubois. Usyk knocked Dubois down twice, first with a series of right hooks followed by a left hook that ultimately ended the bout at 1:52 of the round. Although Dubois did manage to knock Usyk down with a body shot earlier in the fight, the referee deemed it a low blow, allowing Usyk to continue.

With this victory, Usyk became the first male boxer to win the undisputed title three times, having previously held it in the cruiserweight division in 2018 and again in heavyweight in 2024. His triumph further solidifies Usyk’s position as the best heavyweight of his generation, having bested former champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury multiple times.

Looking ahead, Usyk mentioned he might fight the 38-year-old Fury in late 2025, despite Fury expressing interest in a rematch scheduled for April next year. “Thirty-eight years is a young age; it’s just the beginning,” Usyk said in the ring.

Dubois, 27, lost the IBF title during his second defense after becoming the champion in the wake of Usyk’s vacate last year. Following a knockout victory over Joshua in September, this match underscored the challenges Dubois faced against a seasoned opponent like Usyk. Despite being 11 years younger and heavier, Dubois could not find a rhythm throughout the match.

After fighting Usyk in August 2023, where he also suffered a stoppage in the ninth round, Dubois had hoped to show improvement in this fight. However, he failed to execute his game plan against Usyk’s strategic exchanges. Usyk’s accuracy and footwork made it difficult for Dubois to mount a successful offense.

Usyk quickly established his jab, landing significant strikes as the rounds progressed, eventually leading to a stellar performance that left little room for doubt about his skill. “Tonight we witnessed one of the true modern legends in action,” promoter Frank Warren commented, praising Usyk’s performance. “It was a superb exhibition as he reclaimed his IBF title.”