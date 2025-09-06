Utah Football’s Ranking Sparks Debate After Week 1 Dominance

Pasadena, California – The week one college football rankings have created a stir, particularly between the University of Utah and Brigham Young University (BYU). After a commanding performance by Utah, defeating UCLA 43-10, many wondered if both teams might have been undervalued in the latest Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll.

Utah’s decisive victory was unexpected. Despite only being favored to win by five points, the Utes showcased their dominance, moving from the second among the leading vote-getters outside the Top 25 to the very last spot in the rankings at No. 25. This has prompted questions about voting biases, especially since the Utes played at 9 p.m. Mountain Time, potentially affecting visibility for voters on the East Coast.

Analysis of the AP voting results revealed stark contrasts among different time zones. Voters in the Pacific and Mountain time zones were more likely to rank Utah. In fact, 66% of Pacific voters and 100% of Mountain voters included the Utes in their top 25, averaging rankings of 19 and 20, respectively. Meanwhile, only 35% of Eastern time zone voters ranked Utah, averaging a lower position of 22nd.

On the flip side, BYU, which had dominated Portland State in a 69-0 rout, saw comparatively little love from voters. Only 16% of Mountain time zone voters and none from Pacific time voted for the Cougars. Their performance, although impressive, was overshadowed by perceptions of Portland State being a weak opponent.

“It appears that voters were more impressed by Utah’s dominance over UCLA than by BYU’s win,” noted sports analyst Tom Barberi. “That doesn’t always factor into how voters view teams, and biases can play a significant role.”

As the Cougars prepare to face tougher competition, their prospects for breaking into the top 25 rely on consistent performances. Unlike Utah, they won’t have the luxury of overwhelming wins against lesser-ranked teams.

Utah’s upcoming game against Cal Poly this week may offer an opportunity to bolster their ranking. However, with past voters’ biases at play, it remains uncertain how they will be evaluated moving forward. As the season progresses, both teams face critical opportunities to establish themselves within the rankings.