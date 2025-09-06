Sports
Utah Football Wins Big Over UCLA in Season Opener
PASADENA, Calif. — The Utah Utes launched their 2025 football season with a commanding victory, defeating UCLA 43-10 on August 30 at the Rose Bowl.
Utah’s strong offensive performance was complemented by a solid defensive display. The Utes scored early and maintained pressure on UCLA throughout the game. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham praised his team’s readiness and execution, stating, “We came out strong and set the tone early. Our players played hard and focused on their assignments.”
As the Utes prepare for their home opener against Cal Poly on September 6, fans are invited to partake in the Ute Walk. This event will see fans line the path down Guardsman Way and 500 South as the team marches from the Spence & Cleone Eccles Football Center to Rice-Eccles Stadium, two and a half hours before kickoff.
The Ute Walk is a beloved tradition that brings together fans and players, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Whittingham noted, “It’s always great to feel the support from our fans. We look forward to seeing them at the Ute Walk this season.”
The Utes will continue their competitive schedule, including matches against ranked opponents, after this exciting start to the season.
