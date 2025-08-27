Utah’s Freshmen Defensive Tackles Shine in Fall Camp

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The University of Utah’s fall camp has shown significant improvement among its defensive tackles, according to defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. As of August 26, 2025, Scalley expressed confidence in this position group, primarily due to the arrival of five freshmen, including Dilan Battle, Pupu Sepulona, and Semi Taulanga.

Utah’s defensive tackle roster needed depth after losing experienced players. While Dallas Vakalahi, Aliki Vimahi, and Jonah Lae’ae provide talent, concerns about depth remained until recently. After a few weeks of camp, Scalley noted that the freshmen have exceeded expectations, stating, “We came into fall camp and that was a big priority, getting that position figured out. And I’m much more confident.”

The progress has been evident. Scalley highlighted that freshmen like Karson Kaufusi and Sepulona are proving they are ready to compete at the collegiate level. “My guess is all of them see time at some point this season,” he said. “But I would say that Karson and Pupu have kind of separated themselves from the pack.”

Head coach Kyle Whittingham echoed Scalley’s enthusiasm, labeling the freshmen as “new superstars” with significant potential. Vakalahi praised Sepulona’s tenacity on the field, noting his relentless work ethic. “Every day he comes out, he’s ready to work,” Vakalahi said.

Sepulona shared his mindset, saying he approached camp with a belief that he has “nothing to lose,” and his determination to contribute this season is strong. “My mindset and determination to make plays on the field will get me on the field and get to play during the season,” he stated.

As Utah prepares for its opening game against UCLA on August 30, the combination of talented freshmen and experienced players is expected to bolster the team’s defensive efforts. Vakalahi aims to step up as a key player following a year of adaptation after returning from a church mission.

Defensive line coach Luther Elliss expressed his excitement about the group, stating, “We should be solid” this season. With a mix of rising stars and seasoned veterans, the expectations are high for Utah’s defense to disrupt opponents effectively and find continued success on the field.