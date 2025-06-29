Sports
Utah Jazz Conduct Pre-Draft Workout with Cedric Coward
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Jazz are gearing up for the 2025 NBA Draft, scheduled to begin on June 25, and have recently held a workout with Washington State forward Cedric Coward, according to NBA insider Tony Jones from The Athletic.
“The Jazz have worked out Cedric [Coward],” Jones mentioned in an interview. “They got him in. They like him. They think he’s a good player. I don’t think he’s going to be there at 21. Not with that wingspan — 6’9
