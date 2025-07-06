Sports
Utah Jazz Eyes Development Opportunities at Summer League
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Jazz are set to kick off their summer league action on Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. This will be the team’s first chance to showcase their skills after nearly three months without competing. For Cody Williams, the Jazz’s 10th-overall pick last season, the games are a critical opportunity to enhance his aggressiveness on the court.
“I think for me, it’s just being aggressive,” Williams said. “That’s kind of the mentality, is go out there, be aggressive, and live with the results.” Williams emphasized that with solid preparation, he believes positive outcomes will follow.
Summer league games provide a platform for young players to demonstrate their growth and potential before October’s regular season begins. Despite their mixed results in prior years, these contests have become a vital part of development for first to third-year players.
Williams comes off his inaugural season with the Jazz, averaging 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, with a shooting percentage of 32.3% from the field. As he enters his second year, he’s focused on amplifying his offensive play and becoming more effective defensively.
“My aggressiveness and consistency with my shot… just feels way better,” he added. “It’s about being assertive out there.” This summer league is crucial for Williams as he aims to bounce back from a shaky rookie season.
On Saturday, the Jazz will face off against third-overall pick VJ Edgecome and the 76ers in their first match at 7:30 PM MT. Williams is eager to demonstrate the improvements he has made during the offseason.
