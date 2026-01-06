Utah Jazz Face Off Against Portland Trail Blazers Amid Injury Challenges

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Utah Jazz will look to end a three-game losing streak when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on January 5, 2026, at Moda Center. The Jazz, currently 12-22, are struggling in 13th place in the Western Conference.

This matchup comes after the teams met earlier in the season, with the Blazers narrowly winning 136-134 in Salt Lake City on October 29. In that game, Portland’s Jrue Holiday led the effort with 27 points. However, none of the key players from that game are available tonight due to injuries, including Holiday and Blake Wesley.

The Jazz also face challenges with several players missing. Walker Kessler and Georges Niang are out for the season, while Kevin Love and Jusuf Nurkic are both unavailable due to various injuries. Despite their recent struggles, the Jazz have shown they can compete, highlighted by recent wins over Detroit and San Antonio.

Portland, at 16-20, is entering this game on a four-game homestand after a 2-1 road trip and has won four of its last five games, climbing into ninth place in the Western Conference. The Blazers will try to build on their momentum against a Jazz team that has the capability to score big, averaging 119.7 points per game.

Tonight’s game will also feature standout performances from both teams’ stars. Lauri Markkanen leads Utah with an impressive average of 27.9 points per game. He has been supported by Keyonte George, who is averaging 24.5 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.

As the Jazz prepare for the contest, the stakes are high for both teams. With the Blazers aiming for a playoff spot and the Jazz looking to stabilize their season, fans will see an exciting game at the Moda Center tonight.