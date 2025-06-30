Utah Jazz Waive Johnny Juzang, 24, After Three Seasons

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Jazz have waived forward Johnny Juzang, making him a free agent, according to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

The 24-year-old averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 64 games last season, shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range. Juzang started 18 games, playing for 20 minutes per contest.

Juzang, who played college basketball for UCLA and Kentucky, went unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft. He has career averages of 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 102 games, shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc.

In his final season with the Jazz, Juzang showed significant improvement, particularly as a three-point shooter, hitting 38.8% of his catch-and-shoot threes.

The Jazz finished the 2024-25 season with a 17-65 record, placing them last in the Western Conference and missing the playoffs altogether. This represented their weakest performance in years, as they last made the playoffs in 2022.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy had worked closely with Juzang during the season, noting his contributions to the team. However, the franchise is undergoing significant changes, and decisions like waiving Juzang could signal a shift towards rebuilding.

Looking ahead, it’s expected that several teams will show interest in Juzang now that he is on the market.