Utah Mammoth Sign Nate Schmidt and Brandon Tanev in Free Agency

Salt Lake City, Utah — The Utah Mammoth have strengthened their roster by signing defenseman Nate Schmidt and forward Brandon Tanev to multi-year contracts. The team announced these deals on July 1, 2025.

Schmidt, 33, has signed a three-year contract worth $10.5 million, carrying an average salary cap hit of $3.5 million per year. Last season, he played 80 games for the Florida Panthers, notching five goals and 19 points. His contributions were crucial during the playoffs, where he added three goals and 12 points over 23 games, helping the Panthers secure the Stanley Cup.

Standing at 6 feet tall, Schmidt, who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Capitals in 2013, has recorded a total of 52 goals and 239 points across 741 career games with various teams, including the Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, and Panthers. He also represented the United States at the 2022 World Championship.

Tanev, also 33, joins the Mammoth on a three-year deal worth $7.5 million, resulting in a cap hit of $2.5 million annually. The Toronto native finished the last season with ten goals and 22 points in 70 games played between the Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken. Following a trade to Winnipeg before the trade deadline, he contributed to the Jets’ playoff run, appearing in 13 games before their elimination.

After being initially signed by the Jets in 2016 as an undrafted free agent, Tanev has made a name for himself as a valuable depth forward, boasting a career total of 84 goals and 180 points in 552 games across his time with the Jets, Kraken, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He also represented Canada at the 2024 World Championship in Czechia.

Both players bring experienced talent to the Mammoth, signaling the team’s ambition as they prepare for the upcoming season.