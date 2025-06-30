Utah Mammoth Trade Forward Matias Maccelli to Maple Leafs

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth have traded forward Matias Maccelli to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The trade was confirmed on Monday following a challenging season for the 24-year-old player.

Maccelli recorded 18 points, with eight goals and 10 assists, in 55 games for Utah this past season. This marked a decline after posting career highs of 17 goals, 40 assists, and 57 points in the previous season’s 82 games.

As he enters the final year of a three-year contract signed with the Arizona Coyotes on July 17, 2023, Maccelli is set to become a restricted free agent after the next season. “We appreciate everything that Matias has done for the organization,” said Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong. “He is a great person, consummate professional, and we wish him all the best.”

Selected by Arizona in the fourth round (No. 98) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Maccelli has tallied 130 points (37 goals and 93 assists) in 224 career NHL games. The conditional pick could elevate to a second-round selection in the 2029 NHL Draft if Maccelli achieves at least 51 points next season and the Maple Leafs qualify for the playoffs.