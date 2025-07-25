Utah Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Minors in Tonga

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minors while on a church mission abroad. William James Purdy was indicted on July 16 and taken into custody on Thursday.

According to court documents, Purdy traveled to Tonga in 2017 with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Prosecutors say he sexually abused several minor boys during this mission. He returned to Tonga in late 2019 to teach at a local school, where he is accused of grooming and abusing male students. Reports indicate that he lived with some victims, offering them gifts and money as part of the exploitation.

In 2022, Tongan police arrested Purdy after an 8-year-old boy revealed he had been sexually assaulted during tutoring sessions. However, detectives reported that Purdy continued to abuse children even after his initial release.

Purdy reportedly fled Tonga before a scheduled trial in March 2023, using a false identity to return to Utah. Prosecutors believe they have identified 14 victims linked to his actions.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti emphasized the serious nature of the allegations, stating, “The defendant in this case chose to travel abroad under the guise of good intentions and then sexually exploited and abused children who had been trusted to his care.” He added that the Justice Department is dedicated to ensuring that Americans who commit such acts abroad are held accountable.