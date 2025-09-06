Utah Utes Seek Second Win Against Cal Poly in Home Opener

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The No. 25 ranked Utah Utes will host Cal Poly in their home opener this Saturday, September 6, at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Fresh off a dominant performance against UCLA, the Utes aim to maintain their momentum in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season. In their season opener, junior quarterback Devon Dampier made a strong debut, throwing three touchdowns and rushing for 87 yards, leading the Utes to a decisive win on the road.

“I feel like we’re clicking on all cylinders today,” Dampier said after the game. “We played football at our best today and [we have to] continue to stack the days. There’s a lot we can learn from and continue to get better.”

Utah will face a Cal Poly team seeking to bounce back from a tough 3-8 season in 2024. The Mustangs enter this game following a 41-17 victory against San Diego, where quarterback Ty Dieffenbach threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns in his debut.

Cal Poly, under the leadership of coach Paul Wuff, has revamped its offense, with redshirt senior Michael Briscoe and redshirt sophomore Jordan Garrison both making significant contributions in their last game.

Experts view the Utes as heavy favorites, with SP+ ratings giving Utah a 46-point edge over the Mustangs. Their win probability stands at an impressive 99% according to matchup predictors.

The game will be streamed exclusively on the ESPN App, requiring either an “ESPN Select” or “ESPN Unlimited” subscription plan for viewers. The Utes hope to continue their early-season success with another powerful performance.