News
Utah Woman Sentenced for Conspiring to Murder Husband
PROVO, Utah — A woman was sentenced to prison for her role in the shooting death of her husband. Kathryn Restelli, 37, was sentenced in 4th District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The incident occurred on July 12, 2024, when her husband, Matthew Restelli, was lured to his mother-in-law’s home in American Fork.
During the sentencing hearing, Matthew Restelli’s mother, Diane, expressed her heartbreak and anger toward her daughter-in-law. She told Kathryn Restelli, “You stripped me of his presence. Your children will never experience this incredible father as they grow into adulthood.” Matthew Restelli was shot shortly after arriving at the home.
Kathryn Restelli admitted to deceiving her husband into believing they were reconciling when she had orchestrated the ambush with her brother, Kevin Ellis. Prosecutors revealed that upon his arrival, Matthew was shot multiple times in front of his children.
Judge Roger Griffin sentenced Kathryn Restelli to two terms of one to 15 years for the second-degree felonies and five years to life for the first-degree felony of firearm discharge. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively, meaning she will serve at least six years in custody. She received credit for the time already served.
Before the judge made his ruling, Kathryn Restelli expressed her sorrow, stating, “My heart breaks for his children, his family, his friends, and his community.” She wiped away tears as she addressed the court.
Matthew Restelli’s brothers also spoke at the hearing, echoing their mother’s request for the maximum sentence. They lamented the loss of their brother and the future his children will now miss without their father.
Deputy Utah County attorney David Brown emphasized the need for accountability, stating that significant prison time was necessary for reflection on her actions. He repeated the sentiment that her children are victims of her decisions.
In related developments, Kathryn Restelli’s brother, Kevin Ellis, and mother, Tracey Grist, face their own murder charges. Their jury trials are scheduled for January and February 2026, and it is expected that Kathryn Restelli will testify.
