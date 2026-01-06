UTSA’s Kenny Ozowalu Transfers to Oklahoma Football Team

NORMAN, Okla. — Defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu has committed to the University of Oklahoma (OU), following his season at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). This transfer was reported late Monday by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Ozowalu, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound redshirt freshman, will bring three years of eligibility with him to Oklahoma as he joins the Sooners’ defensive line. He previously recorded 17 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks during his sophomore season at UTSA in 2025.

The transfer portal opened on January 2, 2026, and will remain open until January 16. In just two days, Oklahoma has added Ozowalu along with former Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone, building its roster significantly.

Ozowalu became coveted by several teams in the Power 5 after an impressive season. He redshirted his first year but started 10 of 12 games last season, demonstrating his potential with consistent performances, including a season-high of 341 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

With the Sooners replacing key players like Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams, Ozowalu’s arrival adds crucial depth to the defensive line. General manager Jim Nagy and head coach Brent Venables were likely drawn to Ozowalu’s ability to contribute immediately.

Ozowalu’s decision followed a weekend visit to the OU campus, where he shared moments on social media with defensive ends coach. His commitment marks the ninth transfer player added to the Sooners’ roster since the portal opened.

As Oklahoma anticipates the new season, the addition of Ozowalu could be crucial for balancing their defensive strategy and establishing a robust defensive front.