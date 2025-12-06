Sports
UVA Basketball Faces Dayton in Charlotte Before ACC Championship Game
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The University of Virginia basketball team is set to play Dayton in a highly anticipated game on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. The matchup begins at noon, making it a busy day for the fans, as the UVA football team will face Duke later in the evening for the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium.
Virginia arrives in the Queen City with a record of 7-1 after a decisive 88-69 victory against Texas in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday. The Cavaliers displayed a strong defensive performance, limiting Texas to 27 points on 36.7 percent shooting in the first half.
Dayton’s record stands at 7-2, with losses to Cincinnati and BYU. Coach Anthony Grant has led the Flyers to solid results, utilizing a nine-man rotation. Key players for Dayton include 5’10” senior guard Javon Bennett, who averages 16.0 points per game, and 7’1” sophomore center Amael L’Etang, contributing 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Virginia’s offensive rebounding has been exceptional this season, ranking second nationally with an offensive rebound percentage of 44.5. This could be crucial against Dayton, which has struggled on the defensive boards.
The game promises to be an important one for both teams, with UVA aiming to build on their recent success and Dayton looking to bounce back after a narrow loss last week. The buzz around Charlotte is palpable, with UVA showing confidence going into this matchup.
As UVA Coach Tony Elliott gears up for the football game against Duke later that evening, fans are excited about witnessing two significant events in one city. The atmosphere in Charlotte is expected to be electric as the ‘Hoos make their mark in both basketball and football.
