Uvalde Deputies Release Disturbing Footage of Shooter’s Grandmother

UVALDE, Texas – Bodycam footage released on Tuesday shows the moment Uvalde County sheriff’s deputies discovered the shooter’s grandmother, Celia “Sally” Gonzales, with a gunshot wound to her face. This incident occurred before the gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Authorities said Gonzales was shot at her home prior to the mass shooting. In the disturbing footage, blood covers parts of her face and body as deputies assist her. One deputy is heard asking, “Who did this to you?” and “Who’s your grandson?”

As Gonzales exited her home while holding a towel to her face, she stated, “I don’t know where he’s at.” Multiple units from the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

While guiding Gonzales to the front of the home, deputies requested EMS units. A bodycam deputy then asked Gonzales what she needed, while another deputy warned, “I think we got an officer down as well now.” The deputy quickly left for Robb Elementary following Gonzales’ statement.

Days later, Jason Ybarra, a second cousin of Gonzales, described the severity of her injuries, noting that the bullet “went into Sally’s jaw just next to her mouth and shattered all her teeth.” He added, “If the bullet was an inch in another direction, it would have blown her head off.”

Gonzales was released from a local hospital just over a month after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary.