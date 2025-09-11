Uvalde School Board Hires New Lawyers Amid Records Dispute

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde school board hired a new law firm on Monday to navigate ongoing issues related to the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School. The board is seeking transparency about the events surrounding the massacre, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

During a special meeting, board members expressed frustration over the roughly one million pages of public records yet to be released. Despite a court-mandated deadline and two unanimous votes to disclose all documents, significant gaps remain, leading to concerns about a possible cover-up.

“We hear it from the media before anywhere else, and that’s not fair,” said board president Laura Perez. The release of emails and related documents has raised more questions than answers, as revealed by reports from CNN.

On May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, opened fire at the school. Authorities faced criticism for their delayed response, taking 77 minutes to neutralize the threat, while first responders arrived just three minutes after the shooter entered the building. Additionally, a Department of Justice report highlighted a “culture of complacency” regarding school safety measures.

Perez explained that the hiring of the Thompson & Horton firm stems from a lack of trust in their existing legal team, Walsh Gallegos. Board member Jaclyn Gonzales requested an audit to ensure they have accurate information moving forward.

Jesse Rizo, a board member and uncle of a student killed in the shooting, echoed concerns, stating he has lost confidence in Walsh Gallegos. “I have zero confidence in the advice — the ill advice — that was given to us time and time again from the beginning,” he said.

Walsh Gallegos acknowledged errors in previous document releases, stating they would rectify these in future submissions, which amount to over 25,000 pages. Gonzales highlighted the community’s growing concerns over unaddressed questions, stating, “It looks like we’re hiding, and I just want to release it.”

While discussing the hiring of Thompson & Horton, managing partner Philip Fraissinet reassured board members that his firm would prioritize transparency and acknowledge the sensitive nature of the situation.

Amy Franco, a teacher at Robb, voiced her exhaustion over the ongoing record release saga, expressing frustration at what she perceives as a cycle of “lies, betrayal, and cover-ups.” She emphasized the repeat of the staggering estimate of one million pages yet to be reviewed before any transparency can be achieved.

Vincent Salazar Jr., whose granddaughter was killed in the shooting, has attended school board meetings to seek justice for the victims. He stressed the importance of uncovering the truth for the community’s healing, stating, “If you want to move on in this town, we need the answers.”