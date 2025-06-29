UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia

Tbilisi, Georgia – The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) held its first official meeting with Ukrainian community organizations in Georgia on June 27, 2025. This event represents a significant step in strengthening support systems for Ukrainians displaced by war and fostering regional partnerships in the South Caucasus.

Taking place in the capital, Tbilisi, the meeting gathered representatives from 15 organizations based in the city, Batumi, and Kutaisi. It was co-organized with the Georgian-Ukrainian Platform and the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia. This inaugural event aimed to establish a unified dialogue with diaspora leaders in Georgia, signaling a new phase of cooperation.

Currently, around 30,000 Ukrainian refugees are residing in Georgia, making it an essential hub for Ukrainian civil society abroad. The meeting provided a vital platform for attendees to discuss urgent needs, share best practices, and identify ways to strengthen their communities.

The UWC emphasized the importance of unity and long-term cooperation between Ukrainian and Georgian communities. This collaboration aims to ensure that Ukrainians living in Georgia continue to receive the necessary support. The UWC expressed gratitude to all Ukrainian organizations in Georgia for their dedicated efforts and solidarity with Ukrainians worldwide.