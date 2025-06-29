News
UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
Tbilisi, Georgia – The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) held its first official meeting with Ukrainian community organizations in Georgia on June 27, 2025. This event represents a significant step in strengthening support systems for Ukrainians displaced by war and fostering regional partnerships in the South Caucasus.
Taking place in the capital, Tbilisi, the meeting gathered representatives from 15 organizations based in the city, Batumi, and Kutaisi. It was co-organized with the Georgian-Ukrainian Platform and the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia. This inaugural event aimed to establish a unified dialogue with diaspora leaders in Georgia, signaling a new phase of cooperation.
Currently, around 30,000 Ukrainian refugees are residing in Georgia, making it an essential hub for Ukrainian civil society abroad. The meeting provided a vital platform for attendees to discuss urgent needs, share best practices, and identify ways to strengthen their communities.
The UWC emphasized the importance of unity and long-term cooperation between Ukrainian and Georgian communities. This collaboration aims to ensure that Ukrainians living in Georgia continue to receive the necessary support. The UWC expressed gratitude to all Ukrainian organizations in Georgia for their dedicated efforts and solidarity with Ukrainians worldwide.
Recent Posts
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles
- Mexico Faces Honduras in Gold Cup Semifinals Wednesday
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Full-Time Move to North Texas Amid TV Shift