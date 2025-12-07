Uzbekistan Initiates Major Renewable Energy Projects Amid Global Shifts

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — On December 5, 2025, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the commencement of significant renewable energy projects. This $11 billion investment aims to enhance the national energy grid with cutting-edge generation, storage, and production facilities.

The initiative includes 16 solar, wind, thermal, and hydro power plants, which together will have a capacity of 3.5 gigawatts and require an investment of $3.3 billion. These facilities, located across various regions, will significantly boost Uzbekistan’s electricity supply, adding one billion kilowatt-hours annually to the grid.

Mirziyoyev stated, “Given the rapid growth of the economy and the increasing needs of the population, we are implementing large-scale reforms in the energy sector.” By 2026, the country’s production of green energy is expected to reach 23 billion kilowatt-hours, sufficient to meet all of Uzbekistan’s annual electricity demands.

The planned projects also include 10 energy storage systems with a 1,245 megawatt capacity, providing 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to manage peak loads. President Mirziyoyev highlighted the necessity of reliable energy supply while focusing on renewable sources.

China is playing a significant role in Uzbekistan’s energy transformation, with over $15 billion in investments planned, contributing to nearly $90 billion in total joint projects. During discussions with Chinese leaders, including Zhou Yuanlong from China Datang, Mirziyoyev emphasized expanding photovoltaic plants and improving energy storage capabilities.

The energy collaboration extends beyond China, with energy ministers from the UAE, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan participating in the announcement event. Global corporate entities like ACWA Power, Voltalia, and EDF were also present, indicating widespread international interest in Uzbekistan’s energy shift.

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power aims to boost the renewable energy mix in the nation, having already added over 2,500 megawatts to the grid this year alone. French company Voltalia has initiated a 200-megawatt hybrid project, while EDF is building two major gas-fired plants, demonstrating a blend of renewable and traditional energy approaches.

Uzbekistan is also collaborating with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on the Kambarata-1 hydropower project to optimize regional hydroelectric use. With a vision of becoming a key electricity hub in Europe, Uzbekistan is accelerating its renewable energy initiatives to support sustainable growth.