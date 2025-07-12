Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in Youth Test Series Against England

NEW DELHI, India — Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, made his Youth Test debut against England Under-19s, scoring a quick 14 runs in the opening match of the series. Known for his outstanding performance in the Youth ODIs, Suryavanshi showcased his talent with three boundaries but could not convert his promising start into a significant score.

Walking in with confidence, Suryavanshi hit all three boundaries off England pacer James Minto in the first over, pressuring the hosts momentarily. However, his momentum was halted when he was dismissed by Alex Green, caught by Ralphie Albert.

Suryavanshi finished with 14 runs off 13 balls, achieving a strike rate of 107.69. Despite his early exit, fans and teammates remain hopeful that he may yet have another opportunity in the series.

India U-19 faced a setback, losing the preceding fifth Youth ODI by seven wickets. They had previously secured the series after winning three out of four matches.

Earlier in the Youth ODI series, Suryavanshi made history for scoring the fastest century in youth ODIs, smashing 143 runs off just 78 balls during a match in Worcester. This impressive feat included 13 fours and 10 sixes, elevating him to India’s highest run-getter in that series with 355 runs at an average of 71.00.

As Suryavanshi begins his journey in Youth Tests, his earlier achievements promise a bright future ahead. Fans and cricket administrators are keenly watching for his development in both formats of the game.