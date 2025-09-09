Val Chmerkovskiy Praises Alix Earle Ahead of Dance Journey

LOS ANGELES, CA – Val Chmerkovskiy paid a heartfelt tribute to his dance partner, Alix Earle, stating that she has fallen in love with dancing. The 39-year-old professional dancer and the 24-year-old TikToker are paired on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars,” which is scheduled to premiere on September 16.

Together, Chmerkovskiy and Earle boast a following of 7.9 million on TikTok and 5.7 million on Instagram. With Chmerkovskiy’s impressive history of reaching the finals on the show, excitement is building among fans.

In a recent TikTok clip, Chmerkovskiy shared rehearsals with Earle, where he expressed pride in her dedication to the journey. The two can be seen showcasing their dance moves, portraying a strong commitment even before the competition begins.

Val stated in his post, “Alix represents millions of people that would never think of ballroom dance as something they can or should do. As someone who has committed his life to the craft, the opportunity to teach such an exceptional human my passion and see her absolutely fall in love with it is my absolute privilege.”

In the comments, Earle described Chmerkovskiy as “the best teacher ever,” and many fans expressed confidence in their potential success on the show. One fan remarked, “HOW IS SHE ALREADY PICKING IT UP THIS FAST?” while another noted her impressive performance after just a few practices.

Fans are optimistic about Chmerkovskiy’s ability to push Earle to excel in the competition. Comments reflected excitement for his choreography, highlighting his strict yet fun teaching style. Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” will premiere on ABC on September 16.