Sports
Valencia CF Aims for First Away Win Against CA Osasuna
PAMPLONA, Spain — Valencia CF will face off against CA Osasuna on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 17:00 (Spanish time) at Estadio El Sadar. This match is part of Matchday 2 of LALIGA EA SPORTS for the 2025/26 season.
Head coach Carlos Corberán‘s squad is seeking to secure their first away victory of the season after opening the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad at Mestalla. The game against CA Osasuna presents a crucial opportunity for Valencia to build momentum.
Fans can follow the match live on the official Valencia CF website and app, while DAZN will provide TV coverage. Valencia fans can also stay updated on social media by checking their channels in Spanish, Valencian, English, and Arabic.
The last encounter between Valencia CF and CA Osasuna was a thrilling 3-3 draw on March 2, 2025. Valencia took an early lead, and though Osasuna managed to turn the score in their favor, a late equalizer from Valencia ensured that both teams shared the points.
Historically, Valencia CF has faced CA Osasuna in 100 matches, winning 49%, drawing 28%, and losing 23%. On the road to Navarre, Valencia has a record of 16 wins, 14 draws, and 18 defeats against Osasuna.
Notable players who have represented both teams include Ignacio Eizaguirre, Roberto Soldado, and Nacho Vidal. Valencia seeks to change their fortunes this weekend as they aim for an away victory, which has proven elusive in previous encounters.
The match promises to be a significant fixture for both clubs as they continue their campaigns in LALIGA EA SPORTS. Kickoff is set for 17:00 Spanish time, and supporters are encouraged to tune in live.
