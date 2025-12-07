Valencia Marathon 2025 Set for December 7 with Elite Runners

Valencia, Spain – The highly anticipated Valencia Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, December 7, 2025, starting from the Plaça de la Marató. This year, the race features a star-studded lineup, including world and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir from Kenya, aiming to improve her personal best on the ultra-fast course.

Jepchirchir recently secured the world title in Tokyo, battling through humid conditions to earn gold. She hopes to build on that success during her second marathon of the year. “Valencia is always a good place to get a personal best. The course is so fast. I will do my best to improve my time,” Jepchirchir stated.

Among her competition is Ethiopian Amane Beriso, the 2023 Valencia winner and course record holder with a time of 2:14:58. Fellow Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei, the 2019 New York Marathon champion, will also be in the mix, along with American Keria D’Amato, seeking to make her mark in ideal weather conditions.

On the men’s side, reigning champion Lemma returns, facing off against newcomers Vincent Nyageo and Patrick Mosin, both from Kenya. Lemma knows the challenges posed by these debut participants. “It’s going to be a tough race with plenty of strong contenders,” he remarked.

In total, around 35,000 runners are expected to participate, beginning with elite athletes at 8:15 a.m. The race day schedule includes multiple waves of runners beginning shortly after the elites.

The Valencia Marathon will be broadcast live on Olympics.com, offering viewers accessibility with no geo-restrictions and commentary in both English and Spanish. Committed fans can tune in starting at 8:15 a.m. local time.

This year’s race promises to be exhilarating as athletes aim for personal bests and to etch their names into the marathon’s storied history.