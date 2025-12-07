Sports
Valencia Marathon 2025 Set for December 7 with Elite Runners
Valencia, Spain – The highly anticipated Valencia Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, December 7, 2025, starting from the Plaça de la Marató. This year, the race features a star-studded lineup, including world and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir from Kenya, aiming to improve her personal best on the ultra-fast course.
Jepchirchir recently secured the world title in Tokyo, battling through humid conditions to earn gold. She hopes to build on that success during her second marathon of the year. “Valencia is always a good place to get a personal best. The course is so fast. I will do my best to improve my time,” Jepchirchir stated.
Among her competition is Ethiopian Amane Beriso, the 2023 Valencia winner and course record holder with a time of 2:14:58. Fellow Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei, the 2019 New York Marathon champion, will also be in the mix, along with American Keria D’Amato, seeking to make her mark in ideal weather conditions.
On the men’s side, reigning champion Lemma returns, facing off against newcomers Vincent Nyageo and Patrick Mosin, both from Kenya. Lemma knows the challenges posed by these debut participants. “It’s going to be a tough race with plenty of strong contenders,” he remarked.
In total, around 35,000 runners are expected to participate, beginning with elite athletes at 8:15 a.m. The race day schedule includes multiple waves of runners beginning shortly after the elites.
The Valencia Marathon will be broadcast live on Olympics.com, offering viewers accessibility with no geo-restrictions and commentary in both English and Spanish. Committed fans can tune in starting at 8:15 a.m. local time.
This year’s race promises to be exhilarating as athletes aim for personal bests and to etch their names into the marathon’s storied history.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown