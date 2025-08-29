Valencia Seeks First Win Against Strong Getafe Amid Suspensions

VALENCIA, Spain – Valencia CF aims to secure its first victory of the 2025-26 La Liga season when they face Getafe CF this Friday at Mestalla Stadium. Despite starting the season poorly with just one point from two matches, Valencia hopes to regain form against a confident Getafe side.

Valencia opened its campaign with a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad, followed by a disappointing 1-0 loss to Osasuna. As a result, they currently sit 14th on the league table. Coach will be looking for an uplift from his players ahead of the September international break.

In contrast, Getafe has enjoyed a strong start, winning both of their opening matches against Celta Vigo and Sevilla, placing them fourth in the league with six points. The visitors, who ended last season in 13th place, will be aiming to maintain their momentum.

Historically, Valencia has had the upper hand against Getafe, remaining unbeaten in their last three league meetings, including a 3-0 victory in a similar match last season. Additionally, Valencia has not lost at home to Getafe since April 2018, giving them a psychological edge ahead of the match.

However, Valencia will be without key player José Gayà due to suspension, alongside injured teammates Alberto Mari and Thierry Correia. Meanwhile, expect strikers Dani Raba and Arnaut Danjuma to spearhead Valencia’s attack.

On the other hand, Getafe will miss Alex Sancris due to suspension and have Juanmi as a fitness concern. They will look to maintain their attacking form, with Christantus Uche as one of their prominent threats.

With both teams seeking to extend their goalscoring form and improve their standings, Friday’s match will be critical. Valencia is determined to turn around their early season woes, while Getafe aims to continue their victorious streak.