Valentina Shevchenko Dominates Flyweight Division as 2026 Approaches

NEW YORK CITY, New York – Valentina Shevchenko has solidified her position as the dominant force in the UFC women’s flyweight division as the year comes to a close. In 2025, Shevchenko, a two-time champion, defeated several challengers, showcasing her exceptional skills in the octagon.

Shevchenko’s victories included dominant performances against notable contenders, reaffirming her status as a champion that opponents struggle to challenge. UFC commentator Jon Anik’s query from 2021 still resonates: “Does anyone have anything for her at 125?”

This year, Shevchenko faced off against Manon Fiorot in a controlled battle where she outperformed the French fighter both technically and physically. In her next bout, Shevchenko achieved a masterclass victory against strawweight champion Zhang Weili, leaving no doubts about her elite status.

Despite her recent success, some believe that her achievements could be underrated due to her methodical fighting style. Shevchenko has not finished a fight since 2021, but her decisions have consistently demonstrated her clear superiority.

Looking ahead to 2026, contenders are emerging with Natalia Silva leading the charge. Silva has gained attention after defeating Alexa Grasso and aims to challenge Shevchenko after facing former champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 324.

Namajunas, who had a solid 2025 with a notable win over Miranda Maverick, could also present an intriguing challenge for Shevchenko, creating a compelling narrative for their potential matchup.

Erin Blanchfield is in contention as well, having secured a submission victory against Tracy Cortez. She remains eager for another opportunity to contend for the title, potentially against Silva or in a rematch with Fiorot.

Other fighters, such as Maycee Barber and Tracy Cortez, are looking to rebound and stake their claim for title shots. All eyes are on the dynamic landscape of the flyweight division as it prepares for an exciting 2026.