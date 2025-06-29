Valkyries Edge Sky in Close Match, Reese Dominates Rebounding

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Chicago Sky 83-78 on Friday night at Chase Center, despite a fierce performance from Sky center Angel Reese.

Reese, a second-year player from LSU, showcased her rebounding skills, finishing with 17 points and 18 rebounds, including seven offensive boards. Her ability to maneuver in the paint was evident as she created space against her defenders. “She does it really timely, as she looks up,” said Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase about Reese’s technique under the rim.

While the Sky fell short, their coach Tyler Marsh acknowledged the challenge presented by Reese. “We had to find other ways to score tonight, but our team continued to push through it,” he said.

The Valkyries were struggling offensively for much of the game, particularly in the first half, where they shot just 34.3 percent from the field. However, they finished strong, thanks in part to Kayla Thornton, who scored a career-high 29 points.

Thornton was pivotal in the final quarter, helping the Valkyries build a lead after being neck and neck with the Sky. In a critical moment, a steal and score from Thornton forced a timeout from Marsh as Golden State extended their lead to 71-64.

Despite Reese’s impressive stats, the Sky were unable to regain control. A late foul from Reese allowed Tiffany Hayes to ice the game with free throws.

Reese was not immune to mistakes, as she was called for a flagrant foul against Kayla Thornton chasing a loose ball. Despite the errors, her performance further solidified her reputation as a force on the court.

As the Valkyries look ahead, their next match against the Sky is set for August 1 in Chicago. Coach Nakase will continue to assess her team amidst the competitive landscape of the WNBA.