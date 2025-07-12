Sports
Valkyries Face Aces in Crucial WNBA Showdown on Saturday
Las Vegas, Nevada – The Golden State Valkyries (10-9) will take on the Las Vegas Aces (9-11) Saturday afternoon in a pivotal WNBA matchup at Michelob Ultra Arena. The game is set to tip-off at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
The Aces entered the season as title contenders but currently struggle with a losing record. They are 9-11 and recently suffered three losses out of their last four games, placing them outside of the playoff picture. Star forward A'ja Wilson is recovering from a wrist injury and her status for Saturday’s game is questionable.
Aces coach Becky Hammon addressed Wilson’s injury, stating, “Let’s just let it heal correctly the first time, so we’re not dealing with it all year.” Despite losing their top player, the Aces are determined to turn their season around.
In contrast, the Valkyries were predicted to be the weakest team in the league. However, their strong defense has propelled them to sixth place. They hold the second-best defensive rating in the league at 97.3, showing remarkable resilience and discipline.
General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin and head coach Natalie Nakase have built a team that thrives on defense, enabling them to maintain a playoff position in their inaugural season.
The Valkyries’ last outing resulted in an impressive 80-61 win against the Indiana Fever, where Veronica Burton led the team with 21 points. Their defensive strategy has allowed them to limit opponents and outperform expectations.
As the teams prepare for their weekend encounter, the Aces will need to find a way to score effectively without Wilson, who previously led the team in scoring. In their last matchup on June 7, the Valkyries defeated the Aces decisively with a score of 95-68.
Fans can anticipate an exciting game filled with high-stakes action. The Aces hope to regain their rhythm while the Valkyries aim to solidify their playoff chase.
Recent Posts
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade