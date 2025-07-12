Valkyries Face Aces in Crucial WNBA Showdown on Saturday

Las Vegas, Nevada – The Golden State Valkyries (10-9) will take on the Las Vegas Aces (9-11) Saturday afternoon in a pivotal WNBA matchup at Michelob Ultra Arena. The game is set to tip-off at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

The Aces entered the season as title contenders but currently struggle with a losing record. They are 9-11 and recently suffered three losses out of their last four games, placing them outside of the playoff picture. Star forward A'ja Wilson is recovering from a wrist injury and her status for Saturday’s game is questionable.

Aces coach Becky Hammon addressed Wilson’s injury, stating, “Let’s just let it heal correctly the first time, so we’re not dealing with it all year.” Despite losing their top player, the Aces are determined to turn their season around.

In contrast, the Valkyries were predicted to be the weakest team in the league. However, their strong defense has propelled them to sixth place. They hold the second-best defensive rating in the league at 97.3, showing remarkable resilience and discipline.

General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin and head coach Natalie Nakase have built a team that thrives on defense, enabling them to maintain a playoff position in their inaugural season.

The Valkyries’ last outing resulted in an impressive 80-61 win against the Indiana Fever, where Veronica Burton led the team with 21 points. Their defensive strategy has allowed them to limit opponents and outperform expectations.

As the teams prepare for their weekend encounter, the Aces will need to find a way to score effectively without Wilson, who previously led the team in scoring. In their last matchup on June 7, the Valkyries defeated the Aces decisively with a score of 95-68.

Fans can anticipate an exciting game filled with high-stakes action. The Aces hope to regain their rhythm while the Valkyries aim to solidify their playoff chase.