Sports
Valkyries Gear Up for Game Against Struggling Dallas Wings
San Francisco, CA — The Golden State Valkyries are set to play their first game after the All-Star break on Friday evening, facing off against the struggling Dallas Wings at Chase Center. With hopes of breaking a three-game losing streak, the Valkyries practiced at their performance center in downtown Oakland earlier this week.
The team is preparing to defend against the Wings’ sharpshooters, including Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, and rookie standout Paige Bueckers. Guard Kate Martin, who gained national interest during her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces, has become a key role player for Golden State.
Martin, a beloved figure among fans, previously captivated audiences while playing alongside her friend, Caitlin Clark, at Iowa. With over 471,000 followers on Instagram, Martin has significantly more than the Valkyries franchise itself, showcasing her popularity.
Fans embraced a lighthearted moment shared by the Valkyries on social media, where a media official humorously addressed players using their full names, including Martin’s. The guard reacted with a playful “that’s my name, don’t wear it out,” sparking enthusiastic responses from fans, including comments such as “Love for Kate Marie” and “Kate is a vibe.”
This season has been historic for the Valkyries, as they have sold out every home game, establishing a record-breaking inaugural run in WNBA history. The home crowd at Chase Center, affectionately dubbed “Ballhalla,” has provided tremendous support.
As they prepare for Friday’s showdown against Dallas, the Valkyries hope to return to their winning ways and continue building on a remarkable season.
