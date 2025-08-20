Valkyries Hold Off Mystics, Win Third Straight Game

WASHINGTON — Veronica Burton scored a career-high 30 points and led the Golden State Valkyries to an 88-83 victory over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night at CareFirst Arena. This win marked the Valkyries’ third consecutive victory in the league.

Burton was instrumental, hitting six 3-pointers and contributing seven rebounds and seven assists. Her impressive shooting performance helped Golden State set franchise records for both total 3-pointers made (15) and 3-point shooting percentage (46.7%).

Cecilia Zandalasini also shined, matching Burton’s three-point output with six 3-pointers and scoring 20 points overall. Tiffany Hayes added 14 points while Janelle Salaün contributed 11 points for the Valkyries, who improved their overall record to 17-15 this season.

Despite the loss, the Mystics staged a strong comeback effort. Sonia Citron scored 13 of her 15 points in the final quarter, including a key three-pointer that reduced Washington’s deficit to just three points in the final minute. Kiki Iriafen recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season.

Though the Mystics trailed by as many as 25 points during the game, they fought back, outscoring the Valkyries 31-18 in the fourth quarter. Their determination was evident as they cut down a significant lead, making it a competitive finish.

In the end, even with a valiant effort from the Mystics, the Valkyries held firm. Tiffany Hayes capped the game with two crucial free throws with just 15.4 seconds left, securing the win for Golden State.

Both teams will be back in action this Friday. The Mystics will face the Indiana Fever, while the Valkyries will take on the Sky in Chicago.