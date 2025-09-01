Valkyries Host Fever Amid Injury Concerns for Caitlin Clark

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Valkyries will face the Indiana Fever in a crucial matchup at Chase Center on Sunday. This game marks the second night of a back-to-back series for the Valkyries, who have already secured two victories against the Fever this season, winning both by significant margins.

All-Star guard Caitlin Clark‘s participation in Sunday’s game is uncertain. She has been sidelined since July 15 due to a groin and ankle injury. Recently, Clark took part in a non-contact shootaround, which the Fever view as a step towards her potential return.

The first 10,000 fans attending the game will receive a Valkyries bucket hat, courtesy of Coinbase. The game is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. PST, with coverage available on KPIX in the Bay Area and NBA TV.

Despite Clark’s absence, the Fever have managed to stay competitive, hovering around a .500 record. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, both All-Star players, have stepped up to fill the gap left by Clark’s injury. Mitchell is enjoying a career year, averaging at least 20 points per game, while Boston is also performing well, averaging over 15 points and eight rebounds per game.

Chloe Bibby, another key player for Indiana, is confirmed out for the game, along with three others. Clark’s absence marks her 18th consecutive missed game, frustrating fans and teammates alike, as she has only been able to play 13 of the Fever’s 39 games this season.

Historically, Clark has struggled against the Valkyries, averaging just 10.5 points per game in their two matchups this season, both of which she did not score three-pointers successfully. This trend raises concerns for the Fever as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.

With both teams currently in playoff contention—Indiana holding the sixth seed and Golden State at eight—the stakes are high. The Valkyries will be looking for a win to potentially move ahead of the Fever in the standings. The playoff race remains tight, with only a game separating the three contending teams.