Valley Forge Military Academy to Close After 2025-2026 School Year

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) — Valley Forge Military Academy will close at the end of the 2025-2026 academic year. Trustees have declared the academy no longer viable, citing the high cost of tuition as a significant factor in decreasing enrollment.

Many families find the boarding school unaffordable, leading to a sharp decline in student numbers. Interim head of school, Aaron Barkley, noted that the current enrollment is around 90 cadets, down from about 300 when he began in 2011.

Barkley mentioned that recent changes in Pennsylvania law have also increased the academy’s liability, which compounded issues by resulting in steep insurance premium hikes. “Basically, our lifeblood is tuition. So, when our enrollment goes down, that does affect our ability to sustain and to operate,” he said.

The closure is separate from Valley Forge Military College, which shares the campus in Wayne, Delaware County. Barkley expressed disappointment for the students, especially the underclassmen, many of whom expected to graduate from the academy.

The academy, which has educated young men in grades 7 through 12 for nearly 100 years, has notable alumni, including Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who released a statement reflecting on his time there. “My experience at Valley Forge is exemplary of the pivotal role it has played in building character, empathy, focus, and drive within so many of the young people it has served,” he said.

Another former student, Larry Fitzgerald, attended the academy in 2001. Kareem Rosser, who received a scholarship to the academy’s polo team in 8th grade, shared his disappointment about the closure. “I credit Valley Forge with shaping me into the person and leader that I am today,” he said.

Senior Andrew Tuturice, also saddened by the academy’s fate, expressed pride in being part of its final graduating class, stating, “Valley Forge is one big family.” The school has made a lasting impact on many, and its closure marks the end of an era.