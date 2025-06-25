VALORANT Patch 11.00 Shifts Focus Back to Gunplay

LOS ANGELES, CA — VALORANT‘s highly anticipated Patch 11.00 is set to launch on June 25, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET, reshaping the game’s competitive landscape by focusing on gunplay over abilities.

This update brings significant changes to Duelist Agents, including Waylay, Reyna, Neon, and Phoenix. Riot Games aims to return the game to its roots of precise shooting. Developers noted, “We want to swing the VALORANT pendulum back to gunplay from an ability meta. Duelists, being first contacts, need to be balanced to maintain competitive fairness.”

Waylay has received the most adjustments, as players have yet to embrace her in gameplay since her introduction. Changes to her abilities—including Refract, Lightspeed, and Saturate—are expected to improve her effectiveness. The minimum and maximum activation times for Refract will be decreased, and the unequip delay for Lightspeed will be adjusted to 0.8 seconds.

Reyna and Neon are set to face nerfs to their prominent abilities. Reyna’s Leer will have a reduced health threshold, making it easier for players to counter her flashes, while Neon will need to manage her Relay Bolt more cautiously after the update. Phoenix’s flashes will also be adjusted to improve opportunities for counterplay.

A new map, Corrode, will also debut with Patch 11.00. Designed to enhance traditional FPS gameplay, Corrode features a simple three-lane format with minimal cover and long sightlines, pushing players into engagements. Lead Map Designer Joey Simas stated, “Corrode is designed to relieve some of VALORANT’s utility pressure and reward strategic gameplay.”

Corrode will join the competitive map pool alongside Bind, replacing Pearl and Split. Riot Games will also introduce a dedicated queue for Corrode until June 30, 2025, allowing players to familiarize themselves with its layout.

With these changes, Riot hopes to revitalize the game experience and strengthen tactical gameplay. As VALORANT celebrates its fifth anniversary this summer, the developers are committed to evolving the game and addressing player feedback.