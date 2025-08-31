The Value and Legacy of the Princess Diana Beanie Baby

NEW YORK, NY — The Princess Diana Beanie Baby, a commemorative toy released by Ty Inc. in December 1997, remains a sought-after collectible more than two decades after its debut. The purple bear, which features a white rose on its chest, was introduced just months following Diana’s tragic death in a car crash.

The toy was originally sold for about $5 to $7, with proceeds benefiting the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund. Lori Verderame, an antiques appraiser who evaluates around 200,000 items yearly, explained the bear’s appeal. “In 1997, it was the toy to get,” she said.

As the years passed, the Princess Diana Beanie Baby increased in demand due to its limited initial supply. Retailers received only about 12 bears per store in the first shipment. Verderame noted that the toy’s value depends on specific details, such as the stuffing type and minor differences in the design.

The bear’s value can fluctuate significantly; while some are listed for as low as $45 on platforms like eBay, others might fetch up to $1 million. A mint-condition stuffed animal could be worth thousands. “Some could be worth into the thousands. Five figures, easily,” said Verderame.

The production of the Princess Diana Beanie Baby was eventually raised due to high buyer demand, leading to estimates that millions were made. Sellers on eBay showcase multiple listings with varying prices, reflecting the market’s complexity.

According to Verderame, collectors should be aware that the toy’s value can change over time, especially tied to significant events for the royal family. “Beanie Babies saw a surge in value in August 2022, following the anniversary of Diana’s death,” she explained.

For those searching for the perfect Princess Diana Beanie Baby, Verderame suggests starting online, particularly on eBay. She advises potential buyers to have items appraised before making a large purchase, as a high listing price does not always indicate genuine value. “It’s gotta be attached,” she said, referring to the importance of keeping the tag intact.

Other signs of a well-loved Beanie Baby include creases in tags, discoloration, and how the beans have settled. Collectors looking to acquire Princess Diana Beanie Babies may want to act quickly, as local sales can present valuable opportunities. “It’s a good idea if you see one at a yard sale to pick it up,” Verderame suggested.